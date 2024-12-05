Left Menu

Swedish Expertise Boosts Indian Women's Football

Joakim Alexandersson, appointed by the All India Football Federation, will lead India's U-20 and U-17 women's national football teams. As a former Swedish player with extensive coaching experience, Alexandersson aims to develop Indian women's football talent, beginning with a camp in Bengaluru.

Joakim Alexandersson, a seasoned Swedish defender and coach, has taken charge of India's under-20 and under-17 women's national football teams. This appointment by the All India Football Federation is part of a collaboration with the Swedish Football Association, beginning with a training camp in Bengaluru.

Alexandersson, who had a distinguished playing career with major achievements for IF Elfsborg, expressed his enthusiasm about working in India, considering the country's vast potential in football. The initiative is seen as an opportunity for Indian women's football to evolve through international expertise and collaboration.

The AIFF president highlighted the collaboration with Swedish FA, aiming to provide better opportunities for Indian women footballers. The new framework includes close work with local coaches and staff to identify and nurture emerging talents. A series of strategic friendly matches and extended training camps are also in the pipeline to enhance the teams' competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

