Haryana Arm Wrestling Championship: A Triumph of Tradition and Talent

The Haryana State Championship, a promising platform for budding talent, unfolded on Sunday at All India Memorial Jat College, Rohtak. Organized by the People's Armwrestling Federation India, it attracted over 200 athletes from across the state, serving as trials for national-level competitions.

Karaj Virk, representing the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Pro Panja League, secured victory in the fiercely contested 100 kg category, while Arshdeep Singh triumphed in the 85 kg category. A standout moment featured a mother-son duo: Yogesh Chaudhary, who clinched the Champion of Champions title in the senior women's division, and her son, Krish, who was crowned Champion of Champions in the youth category.

The event saw the participation of distinguished guests, including Gulab Singh of the Jat Education Society and Shabnam Rathi, Principal of Jat Memorial College. Notable attendees included Parvin Dabas, the founder of the Pro Panja League, and sports icons like Kuldeep Dalal and Rajesh Narwal, underscoring the significance of arm wrestling in Haryana.

The championships aim to propel the sport into the limelight. With initiatives from the Jat Education Society, Rohtak is emerging as a center for arm wrestling. Parvin Dabas emphasized the league's role in nurturing local talent and elevating arm wrestling to a professional footing, resonating deeply with the region's cultural ethos.

Expressing gratitude, Dabas acknowledged the roles of All India Memorial College and the Jat Education Society in boosting the sport. He affirmed the Pro Panja League's commitment to developing arm wrestling into a premier sport, highlighting its cultural roots in Haryana, which Gulab Singh echoed, celebrating Panja as more than just a sport but a part of Haryana's heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)