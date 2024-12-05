Bundesliga Broadcasting Bonanza: A €4.5 Billion Windfall for German Clubs

The Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) announced on Thursday that the German football league will grant approximately €4.5 billion in broadcasting rights to 36 professional clubs over the next four years. The auction for the rights period from 2025/26 to 2028/29 generated an additional €84 million compared to the previous period, signaling strong demand despite global trends.

"We have shown that the league is very attractive," stated committee spokesperson Hans-Joachim Watzke in Frankfurt. This marks a 2% hike even as international markets see a decline in rights value, stressing the Bundesliga's enduring appeal.

Pay-to-view rights will be shared by Sky Deutschland and DAZN, while public broadcaster ARD will maintain its rights for free-TV transmissions of most matches. The impressive deal highlights the lucrative nature of German football on a global stage.

