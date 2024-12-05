Left Menu

Elite Pro Basketball League: Transforming India's Basketball Ambitions

Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of EPBL, is spearheading a revolution in Indian basketball, aiming for global recognition and Olympic success. Launched in 2022, EPBL seeks to foster a professional ecosystem for players through modern infrastructure and financial backing, elevating the sport alongside India's top leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:14 IST
Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of EPBL. (Photo- Sunny Bhandarkar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of the Elite Pro Basketball League (EPBL), is on a mission to transform Indian basketball into a thriving professional arena. He envisions Indian athletes competing in prestigious global platforms like the NBA and the Olympics. The league, launched in 2022 as India's first-ever franchise basketball league, eagerly anticipates its inaugural season.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandarkar shared insights into both the male and female leagues, emphasizing a deep-rooted passion for basketball and the urgent need for an organized, professional environment in India. While Indian basketball has significant grassroots involvement, it lacks the structure needed for players to excel on international stages. Meanwhile, other global leagues have shown the sport's potential to engage youth, foster community ties, and drive economic growth.

Bhandarkar aims to see EPBL not only promote basketball but revolutionize it through a competitive, sustainable, and inclusive framework. Addressing infrastructure, he highlighted the need for modernization to align with global standards. The league's mission extends beyond the court, seeking to professionalize the basketball landscape with job opportunities in coaching, event management, and sports analytics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

