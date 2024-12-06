Manny Pacquiao Joins International Boxing Hall of Fame
Manny Pacquiao, a renowned Filipino boxer and former senator, has been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame for the Class of 2025. Known for his fast footwork, Pacquiao is an eight-division world champion. He has also made an impact as a politician, philanthropist, and singer.
Manny Pacquiao, a celebrated icon in the Philippines and a legendary figure in the world of boxing, has been named to the International Boxing Hall of Fame's Class of 2025, as announced recently.
Pacquiao, famed for his rapid footwork and swift punching, achieved an unparalleled record by winning world titles across eight different weight classes, from flyweight to super welterweight.
After retiring from his 72-fight career in 2021, which included notable political ventures like running for President in 2022, Pacquiao expressed his gratitude, calling the honor a 'wonderful Christmas gift.'
