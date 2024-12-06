Left Menu

Harry Brook's Daring Counterattack Revives England After New Zealand’s Early Dominance

New Zealand had England on the back foot at 43-4 on the first morning of the second test. However, Harry Brook's aggressive play brought England back to 124-4 by lunch. Brook scored a swift half-century, sharing an 81-run partnership with Ollie Pope, seizing momentum for his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:34 IST
Harry Brook's Daring Counterattack Revives England After New Zealand’s Early Dominance
Harry Brook
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a dramatic start to the second test, England faced a daunting 43-4 on the first morning, their prospects grim until Harry Brook's aggressive stroke play turned the tide. Brook quickly amassed a half-century, demonstrating confident hitting with five boundaries and two sixes in his unbeaten 51 by lunch.

Brook's partnership with Ollie Pope, who remained 29 not out, added 81 valuable runs for the fifth wicket. Their 50-run partnership was completed in just 37 balls. New Zealand, who historically struggled with catches, maintained their grip with compact fielding, having dismissed significant England batsmen early, including Crawley and Root.

Matt Henry was instrumental with key wickets, exploiting the pitch conditions beautifully. England's previous test performance benefited from New Zealand's dropped chances, a luxury they didn't afford in this match. Yet, Brook's calculated aggression kept England competitive as the session concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024