Jharkhand beat Madhya Pradesh to win sub-junior women hockey nationals

PTI | Secunderabad | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:54 IST
Jharkhand beat Madhya Pradesh to win sub-junior women hockey nationals
Hemrom Leoni scored the decisive goal as Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 1-0 in the final of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship, here on Friday.

The only goal of the contest was scored in the 15th minute when Jamuna Kumari dribbled down the left wing and passed the ball to Leoni, who completed her seventh goal in the competition.

The tournament, in which Jharkhand maintained their unbeaten run and conceded only once in the semifinal, was held at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam here.

In the 3rd-4th place match, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Mizoram 4-3. Priyanka Minz (9th, 12th, 12th) scored three goals and Anjana Xaxa (4th) one for Odisha.

Vanlalrinhlui (36th, 52ns) scored a brace, while Manglawmsang (28th) also contributed a goal for Hockey Mizoram but their efforts were not enough.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a cash prize or Rs 3 lakh for the champions, Rs 2 lakh for the runners-up and Rs 1 lakh for the bronze medallists.

