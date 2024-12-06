Left Menu

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr''s return from ACL injury not before February

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr will remain sidelined until at least February as she tries to return from a torn ACL, manager Sonia Bompastor said Friday.The Australia international sustained the injury last January during Chelseas warm-weather training camp in Morocco.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:12 IST
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr''s return from ACL injury not before February
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr will remain sidelined until at least February as she tries to return from a torn ACL, manager Sonia Bompastor said Friday.

The Australia international sustained the injury last January during Chelsea's warm-weather training camp in Morocco. She underwent surgery shortly afterward.

"We are looking to maybe have her back with us (in) February (or) March, not before that," Bompastor said at a news conference. "She's still on her individual process rehab. It will take at least two or three more months for her to be fit enough to be with the squad." The 31-year-old Kerr has scored 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea, which has made a perfect start to its season in both the Women's Super League and Women's Champions League. In Bompastor's first season in charge, the team has won all 12 of its games.

Bompastor added that forward Lauren James likely won't be back from a calf injury until January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024