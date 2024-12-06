Left Menu

Soccer-Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player for 2024

Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player following a campaign in which he captained Inter Miami to their first-ever Supporters' Shield as top club in the regular season, the league said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 21:11 IST
Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player following a campaign in which he captained Inter Miami to their first-ever Supporters' Shield as top club in the regular season, the league said on Friday. In his first full MLS season after joining Miami in July 2023, Messi scored 20 goals in 19 matches while his club set a league record with a 74-point campaign.

The 37-year-old Messi is the first player in Inter Miami history to earn the MLS's highest individual honour, which was renamed in 2015 after former MVP Donovan, who played a key role is establishing the league. Messi beat out Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez, Portland Timbers midfielder Evander, D.C. United's Christian Benteke and Miami teammate Luis Suarez to take home the award.

