Inter Miami's Triumph: Cremaschi's Header Shines Amidst Messi's Stardom
Benjamin Cremaschi scored a pivotal header to give Inter Miami a 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew, setting a record fan attendance due to Lionel Messi's draw. The match, moved to Cleveland, showcased Inter Miami's growing influence in MLS with its second massive road audience this season.
- Country:
- United States
In a thrilling showdown on the soccer field, Inter Miami emerged victorious over Columbus Crew with a narrow 1-0 win. The decisive moment came in the 30th minute, when Benjamin Cremaschi delivered a spectacular diving header, marking his first goal of the season and securing Miami's undefeated status.
The match, relocated to Cleveland's NFL stadium due to Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi's popularity, attracted a record-breaking 60,614 fans. This turnout was a testament to Messi's unparalleled ability to draw crowds, even turning an away match into a lively home-like atmosphere for Miami.
Despite Columbus's strong defense and multiple diving saves by Oscar Ustari, Cremaschi's timely connection with Marcelo Weigandt's pass sealed the Crew's fate. The vibrant atmosphere left an impression on fans and notable attendees, including sports figures like Kenny Atkinson and Jerry Jeudy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazil's New Soccer Rule on Ball Standing Sparks Controversy
Brazil's Historic Win: Breaking the American Soccer Streak
PepsiCo and UEFA Bring Entertainment to Women's Soccer Stage
Legacy of a Football Scout: Aurelio Pereira's Impact on Portuguese Soccer
Scandal on the Pitch: Soccer Stars Caught in Italian Betting Probe