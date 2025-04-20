Inter Miami's Triumph: Cremaschi's Header Shines Amidst Messi's Stardom

In a thrilling showdown on the soccer field, Inter Miami emerged victorious over Columbus Crew with a narrow 1-0 win. The decisive moment came in the 30th minute, when Benjamin Cremaschi delivered a spectacular diving header, marking his first goal of the season and securing Miami's undefeated status.

The match, relocated to Cleveland's NFL stadium due to Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi's popularity, attracted a record-breaking 60,614 fans. This turnout was a testament to Messi's unparalleled ability to draw crowds, even turning an away match into a lively home-like atmosphere for Miami.

Despite Columbus's strong defense and multiple diving saves by Oscar Ustari, Cremaschi's timely connection with Marcelo Weigandt's pass sealed the Crew's fate. The vibrant atmosphere left an impression on fans and notable attendees, including sports figures like Kenny Atkinson and Jerry Jeudy.

