ISL: Kerala Blasters to lock horns with Bengaluru FC in landmark 200th match

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC are set to lock horns at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on December 7, Saturday. The kick-off is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The Blues aim to solidify their impressive home form, while the visitors will quest to overcome their struggles on the road and return to winning ways in the latest edition of the competition's famed Southern Rivalry. This match also marks the 200th match in the ISL for Kerala Blasters FC - a landmark they will want to cap off with three points come tomorrow, as per an ISL release.

The Blues occupy a formidable second spot in the standings with 20 points from 10 games, thanks to six victories and a couple of draws, whereas the Kochi-based team will want to move up the ladder from their present 10th place in the rankings - having accumulated 11 points with the help of three victories and a couple of draws thus far. Bengaluru FC have accumulated 13 points from their first five home games this season (four wns and a draw). A win in this fixture would mark their best-ever tally of 16 points after six home games in ISL history, surpassing their 2018-19 season record. Interestingly, the Blues had gone on to clinch the league title that season.

Bengaluru FC have never failed to score against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL, netting 27 goals in 16 meetings. The Blues will look to leverage this record to secure another crucial win in the upcoming encounter. Sunil Chhetri has been a talisman in this fixture, scoring seven goals, the most by any player in this fixture. On the other hand, the Kerala Blasters FC have conceded in their last 11 away matches, a streak that could extend to a record-equalling 12 games with another defensive lapse. Their tally of 40 away losses is the joint-most in ISL history alongside NorthEast United FC. The team is also coming off a 0-1 loss to FC Goa, failing to score for the first time this season. The last time they went goalless in back-to-back matches was in February-March 2023.

Bengaluru FC have dominated the rivalry, with 10 wins in 16 encounters, compared to Kerala Blasters FC's 4 wins and 2 draws. At home, Bengaluru FC are unbeaten against the Kochi-based team, winning five of six matches and scoring eight goals while conceding only two. Bengaluru FC talisman Sunil Chhetri touched upon his team's rivalry against Kerala Blasters FC by hailing it as one of the most remarkable fixtures in the competition. Assistant coach Renedy Singh addressed the team's form post the international break in addition to their preparation for the clash against Kerala Blasters FC.

"The first time we played in Kerala, I did not expect it (the fixture) to grow as much as it has. It is one of the best games to watch, whether it is played in Kochi or Bengaluru. People put a check list on their calendar for this match and I'm sure it will be the same tomorrow," Chhetri said. Kerala Blasters FC head coach Mikael Stahre is confident of his team's tactical setup and stressed on defending collectively in the coming match.

"From a technical perspective I think we are on the right track. We have to focus on the team performance. We should defend together as a side and focus on doing the small things right," Stahre said. Key Players and Milestones

*Bengaluru FC's forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz has scored five goals against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL and will look to extend his impressive record. Diaz is lethal from close spaces and the visitors will thus have to strengthen their backlines to avoid any casualty. *Kerala Blasters FC's Noah Sadaoui leads the league with seven touches per game in the opposition box. Sadaoui will be instrumental in breaking Bengaluru's solid defence whilst also donning the dual role of being their creator-in-chief as well as arguably their most remarkable goal-scoring threat.

*Kerala Blasters FC's Milos Drncic has been a standout defender, winning all 12 of his tackle attempts this season, the second-best tally for any player yet to lose a tackle. His efforts at the back will be essential in halting the Blues' on their tracks in their offensive endeavours. (ANI)

