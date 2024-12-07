Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone to return vs. Stars

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is returning from a month-long absence to play in Friday's game against the visiting Dallas Stars. Stone, 32, has been sidelined since sustaining a lower-body injury in Vegas' 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 6.

Report: Valkyries to select Kate Martin in expansion draft

The Golden State Valkyries are set to select Kate Martin in Friday's WNBA expansion draft, according to a report from The Athletic. Martin averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds across 34 games (two starts) last season as a rookie for the Las Vegas Aces. The 18th overall pick of last year's draft played just 11 1/2 minutes per game and appeared in only one of the Aces' six postseason contests.

Unamused 49ers GM: Cool it with Kyle Shanahan 'hot seat' talk

Seven losses in a season is unfamiliar territory for the San Francisco 49ers. With two Super Bowl appearances in five seasons, general manager John Lynch openly admits the 49ers haven't earned the right to be called "as good" as the 2023 NFC championship group.

Reports: Rays reach one-year deal with C Danny Jansen

Catcher Danny Jansen agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. ESPN reported the deal includes a mutual option for a second season.

Unrivaled signs LSU star Flau'jae Johnson to NIL deal

Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league launching this winter, signed LSU star guard Flau'jae Johnson to a name, image and likeness deal. Johnson is the second college player to ink an agreement with Unrivaled, following UConn's Paige Bueckers. They won't be participating in the upcoming inaugural season, but Johnson and Bueckers will have equity stakes in the league.

Reports: RHP Shane Bieber, Guardians agree to one-year deal

Former American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal to remain with the Cleveland Guardians, according to multiple reports on Friday. The deal also reportedly includes a $16 million player option for 2026 with a $4 million buyout.

Remember me? Steelers' George Pickens claims not to know Browns CB

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome meet again Sunday when the AFC North rivals square off for the second time in three weeks, a rematch of Cleveland's 24-19 victory on a snow globe of a Thursday night Nov. 21. Somehow it still feels like the first time to Pickens.

Reports: Rangers G Igor Shesterkin agrees to record $92M deal

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin agreed to a record-setting eight-year, $92 million contract on Friday, according to multiple reports. Shesterkin's deal, which averages $11.5 million annually and runs through the 2032-33 season, is the largest ever for a goaltender. The previous high was an eight-year, $84 million deal ($10.5 million average) that Carey Price signed with the Montreal Canadiens in 2017.

Reports: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy in stalemate with school

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II exited the program on Friday and coach Mike Gundy could be next after the school reportedly asked him to take a restructured contract. The request was made after Oklahoma State bottomed out with a 3-9 record this season and went winless in nine Big 12 games to finish last in the conference. The Cowboys were mauled 52-0 by Colorado in their season finale on Nov. 29.

Giants WR Malik Nabers (hip flexor) receives MRI, sits out practice

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is questionable for Sunday's game against the visiting New Orleans Saints as he deals with a hip flexor injury. Nabers received an MRI to determine the severity of the injury that he sustained in practice on Thursday. He has also been dealing with a groin injury throughout the majority of the season.

