Rugby-Dragons' Lewis-Hughes has ring finger amputated over hand injury

Wales international Shane Lewis-Hughes has undergone a finger amputation after dealing with an injury in his right hand for years and aims to return to action within weeks, his club Dragons said on Friday. Lewis-Hughes, who has earned three caps for Wales, had the ring finger amputated just above the base knuckles, the club said in a statement.

"Surgery was a success. Spoke to the surgeon, he said it all went well. He's expecting a full recovery... assured me a couple of weeks," the 27-year-old said in a video posted by Dragons on X. "Nine fingers now," he added with a laugh, holding up his bandaged right hand.

