I-League Season Shapes Up with Dramatic Matches and Unpredictable Outcomes

As the I-League 2024-25 season unfolds, Churchill Brothers clinched their inauguration victory, marking a pivotal shift as four teams still struggle to secure a win. While five teams remain undefeated, a showdown is anticipated in Round 4, when two of these frontrunners clash beginning December 7.

Notably, newly promoted clubs Dempo SC and Sporting Club Bengaluru have experienced contrasting fortunes. Dempo's strategic prowess has positioned them third with two wins and a draw, maintaining a clean sheet. Their encounters against seasoned teams like Aizawl FC and emergent threats such as Shillong Lajong have displayed their formidable potential, even on the road.

In stark contrast, Sporting Bengaluru languishes at the table's bottom, facing three consecutive defeats. Recent fixtures showcase their defensive struggles, yet their spirit remains undeterred as they draw inspiration from valiant performances against top-tier opponents Inter Kashi and Aizawl.

As Gokulam Kerala and Churchill Brothers vie closely in the standings, their performances continue to surprise, often requiring a discerning eye much like reading tea leaves. Churchill's offensive prowess, spearheaded by Wayde Lekay, is matched by a concerning lack of defensive solidity.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir, led by coach Ishfaq Ahmed, solidifies its reputation as a resilient, defend-first team primarily reliant on set-piece strategies. Their counterpoint, Inter Kashi, under Antonio Lopez Habas, historically values defensive robustness yet reveals a surprising scoring flair this season.

Upcoming fixtures see winless Namdhari FC host unbeaten Aizawl FC, aiming to shift momentum in their favor. Similarly, Shillong Lajong FC seeks their first victory over Rajasthan United FC, rebounding from a heartening draw with Inter Kashi.

Round 4 concludes with Sreenidi Deccan confronting Delhi FC. Yan Law's squad faces a challenging fixture against an in-form Sreenidi, compelling them to fortify their defense to avoid further vulnerability.

