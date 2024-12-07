Hina Bano: From Secret Training to Hockey Stardom

Hina Bano, a young and determined midfielder, may have missed the Junior Women's Asia Cup 2024 squad due to rehabilitation and match fitness hurdles, but her eyes are firmly set on the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25. Scheduled from January 12 to 26, 2025, in Ranchi, Bano will be representing the Soorma Hockey Club, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

The 20-year-old, who paved her path in hockey against the odds, recalls her struggles overcoming family resistance and societal pressures. 'Looking back, the journey was not easy,' said the Lucknow-born athlete. She shared memories of losing her father at a young age and being raised by her grandfather, Ujagar Ali, who worked as a barber for the army.

Bano's transition from athletics to hockey came on the advice of her school coach, Abhishek, but family pressures initially forced her to halt her sport. She resumed training in secret and later joined SAI Lucknow, a pivotal point in her career. Her tenure at SAI Lucknow and support from coach Nilam Kapoor propelled her to national recognition and a spot at the junior national camp in 2021.

Her achievements include representing India at the 2023 4 Nations Junior Women's Invitational Tournament and the 2023 FIH Junior World Cup. As she anticipates participating in the Hockey India League, Bano aims to illuminate her family's understanding of her career, with the League's broadcast offering a chance for them to witness her prowess firsthand.

'My family still doesn't entirely grasp what I do, but they're slowly recognizing its importance as I play for India,' she said. 'With the League nearby and on live broadcast, I can finally demonstrate my progress to them and inspire others,' she added, expressing excitement about playing alongside international stars as a learning experience and motivation.

(With inputs from agencies.)