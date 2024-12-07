Left Menu

Idemitsu Honda Racing Duo Show Grit in FIM Asia Championship

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban faced a tough race in Round 6 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, finishing 17th and 20th in the Asia Production 250cc class. Despite challenges, they remain focused on improving performance for future races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buriram | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:52 IST
Idemitsu Honda Racing Duo Show Grit in FIM Asia Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an intense display of resilience, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban competed in Round 6 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship. The duo finished 17th and 20th in the demanding Asia Production 250cc class.

Kavin, aged 19 from Chennai, embarked on the 10-lap race from the 18th spot on the grid, maintaining his position with a total race time of 19:19.129s. His determination shone through the competitive field.

Similarly, teammate Mohsin began from the 23rd position and completed the race in 20th place with a time of 19:55.959s. Despite not earning points in this race, the riders remain optimistic about enhancing their performance. They both acknowledged the competitive nature of the Chang Circuit but vowed to learn from the experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024