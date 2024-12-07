Idemitsu Honda Racing Duo Show Grit in FIM Asia Championship

In an intense display of resilience, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban competed in Round 6 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship. The duo finished 17th and 20th in the demanding Asia Production 250cc class.

Kavin, aged 19 from Chennai, embarked on the 10-lap race from the 18th spot on the grid, maintaining his position with a total race time of 19:19.129s. His determination shone through the competitive field.

Similarly, teammate Mohsin began from the 23rd position and completed the race in 20th place with a time of 19:55.959s. Despite not earning points in this race, the riders remain optimistic about enhancing their performance. They both acknowledged the competitive nature of the Chang Circuit but vowed to learn from the experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)