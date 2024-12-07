Hockey Jharkhand Clinches Sub-Junior National Championship

In a gripping conclusion to the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2024, Hockey Jharkhand secured victory against Hockey Madhya Pradesh with a narrow 1-0 win at the prestigious South Central Railways Sports Complex in Secunderabad, Telangana.

The decisive goal was scored by Hemrom Leoni in the 15th minute of the game, following an impressive set-up by Jamuna Kumari. This victory marks a clean sweep for Hockey Jharkhand, having won all their matches throughout the tournament while conceding only one goal in the semifinals.

The event was honored by the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who announced cash rewards of Rs 3 lakh for the champions, Rs 2 lakh for the runners-up, and Rs 1 lakh for the team securing third place. Meanwhile, Hockey Association of Odisha bagged the third position, defeating Hockey Mizoram 4-3 in a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)