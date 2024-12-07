Left Menu

Hockey Jharkhand Clinches Sub-Junior National Championship

Hockey Jharkhand triumphed over Hockey Madhya Pradesh 1-0 to win the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2024 at the South Central Railways Sports Complex. Telangana's Chief Minister announced cash prizes for the winners, runners-up, and bronze medalists. Hockey Odisha secured third place, defeating Mizoram 4-3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:56 IST
Hockey Jharkhand Clinches Sub-Junior National Championship
Hockey Jharkhand lifting Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping conclusion to the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2024, Hockey Jharkhand secured victory against Hockey Madhya Pradesh with a narrow 1-0 win at the prestigious South Central Railways Sports Complex in Secunderabad, Telangana.

The decisive goal was scored by Hemrom Leoni in the 15th minute of the game, following an impressive set-up by Jamuna Kumari. This victory marks a clean sweep for Hockey Jharkhand, having won all their matches throughout the tournament while conceding only one goal in the semifinals.

The event was honored by the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who announced cash rewards of Rs 3 lakh for the champions, Rs 2 lakh for the runners-up, and Rs 1 lakh for the team securing third place. Meanwhile, Hockey Association of Odisha bagged the third position, defeating Hockey Mizoram 4-3 in a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024