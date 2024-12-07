Lyosha Korukonda's Badminton Triumph: Double Victory at National Championships
Lyosha Korukonda secured a double win at the Yonex-Sunrise 3rd Mini National Badminton Championships, clinching girls' singles and doubles titles. She trains at the Sikki Sumeeth Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. The boys' singles title went to Jero J Sibi, while Lokesh Gurjar and Rakshit Singh Mehra won boys' doubles.
In a stunning display of talent, Lyosha Korukonda achieved a remarkable feat at the Yonex-Sunrise 3rd Mini National Badminton Championships, claiming both the girls' singles and doubles titles in an exciting showdown.
Lyosha, a dedicated athlete training at the renowned Sikki Sumeeth Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, demonstrated her skill and tenacity in the singles finals, overcoming Shanvi Nimma in a nail-biting three-game match.
Notably, she joined forces with Nimma in the doubles, triumphantly defeating Sumayyah Shariff and Shambhavi Sharma to secure yet another title.
