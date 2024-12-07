Manchester City Kicks Off 2025 Club World Cup Journey in Philadelphia

As excitement builds for the upcoming 2025 Club World Cup, Premier League champions Manchester City are set to take their first steps in Philadelphia against Wydad AC on June 18. The 32-team tournament, spanning various U.S. locations, presents a precursor to the 2026 World Cup.

Manchester City, the reigning Club World Cup champions under the tournament's previous format, will confront Al Ain followed by Serie A's Juventus in Group G. The opening match, however, will see Lionel Messi's Inter Miami facing off against Al Ahly.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed enthusiasm for the schedule, underscoring its emphasis on global club competition. High-stakes clashes highlight the action-packed group stages, including Paris St Germain versus Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich against Auckland City, promising a thrilling football spectacle.

