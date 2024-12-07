Amanat Kamboj Shatters Junior Athletics Record

Amanat Kamboj, a 17-year-old prodigy from Punjab and Asian U-20 silver-medallist, made headlines on the first day of the 39th National Junior Athletics Championships by breaking a meet record in the women's U-18 discus throw. Her throw of 52.89 meters surpassed the previous mark set in 2012.

Kamboj's remarkable feat comes after a year of significant progress, including setting a national U-16 record earlier this year. Her performance in Dubai, where she achieved a 50.45-meter throw to clinch silver at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships, highlighted her rising trajectory.

In addition to her success, the championships witnessed competitive action in middle-distance races, while Vinod Singh of Madhya Pradesh claimed gold in the men's U-20 10,000m with a time of 29:43.39. The event features participation from over 2000 athletes across various age categories.

