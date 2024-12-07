Left Menu

South Africa's Crucial Midway Point in Battle for WTC Final

Dane Paterson's career-best 5-71 and Temba Bavuma's determined 48 not out helped South Africa secure a lead of 221 runs against Sri Lanka on the third day of the second test. With a strong new ball performance, South Africa aims for a place in the World Test Championship final.

Dane Paterson achieved a remarkable milestone, claiming a career-best 5-71 to help South Africa in a crucial second test against Sri Lanka. Temba Bavuma was the driving force with an unbeaten 48, guiding his team to a 221-run lead at the end of day three at St George's Park.

The hosts benefited from a stellar showing by their bowling attack, with Paterson dismantling Sri Lanka's lineup, which collapsed to 328 all out following a promising start. The South African side capitalized on this momentum to fortify their lead, aiming for a shot at the World Test Championship final.

The match remains vital for both teams, each needing a win to keep their championship hopes alive. Sri Lanka's efforts were undercut by key performances from South African bowlers, including captain Bavuma who, alongside Tristan Stubbs, is poised for a significant stand on day four.

