Left Menu

Scheffler Shines Bright at World Challenge Amidst Intense Competition

Scottie Scheffler impressed with an impeccable performance at the 2024 World Challenge, maintaining a lead with a 13-under par score. Scheffler's consistent record at Albany Golf Club continues to shine. Justin Thomas and Akshay Bhatia chase closely, promising an exciting finish as the competition heats up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:29 IST
Scheffler Shines Bright at World Challenge Amidst Intense Competition
Scottie Scheffler in action during World Challenge 2024 (Image: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahamas

Scottie Scheffler delivered a formidable performance at the 2024 World Challenge, showcasing seven birdies on the front nine and an overall score of 13-under. Starting the round at 5-under, Scheffler's new putting grip proved transformative as he navigated through the course with ease, only cooling off slightly on the back nine to card a 64.

As the sun set on the picturesque Bahamian landscape, Scheffler held a narrow lead at 13-under, followed closely by Akshay Bhatia and Justin Thomas at 11-under, both bringing strong performances from recent competitions in Japan. Keegan Bradley, mindful of his upcoming Ryder Cup captaincy, watched the unfolding play while securing fourth place with a score of 10-under.

World No. 1 Scheffler's persistent form at Albany Golf Club is evident, having sustained a record of never shooting over-par in 14 rounds. Scheffler remains committed to his strategy, emphasizing precision over perfection, as he aims to reclaim the World Challenge Trophy, amidst dynamic shifts in standings following volatile performances by peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024