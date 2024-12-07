Scheffler Shines Bright at World Challenge Amidst Intense Competition

Scottie Scheffler delivered a formidable performance at the 2024 World Challenge, showcasing seven birdies on the front nine and an overall score of 13-under. Starting the round at 5-under, Scheffler's new putting grip proved transformative as he navigated through the course with ease, only cooling off slightly on the back nine to card a 64.

As the sun set on the picturesque Bahamian landscape, Scheffler held a narrow lead at 13-under, followed closely by Akshay Bhatia and Justin Thomas at 11-under, both bringing strong performances from recent competitions in Japan. Keegan Bradley, mindful of his upcoming Ryder Cup captaincy, watched the unfolding play while securing fourth place with a score of 10-under.

World No. 1 Scheffler's persistent form at Albany Golf Club is evident, having sustained a record of never shooting over-par in 14 rounds. Scheffler remains committed to his strategy, emphasizing precision over perfection, as he aims to reclaim the World Challenge Trophy, amidst dynamic shifts in standings following volatile performances by peers.

