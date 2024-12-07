Gyaneshwari Yadav Shines Despite Challenges at IWF World Championships

Gyaneshwari Yadav, India's rising weightlifting star, secured fifth place in the 49kg category at the IWF World Championships in Manama, Bahrain. Despite a challenging start, Yadav achieved a total lift of 182kg, showcasing her potential on the global stage.

The 21-year-old lifter grappled with consistency, initially missing her snatch attempts before successfully lifting 80kg. In the clean and jerk segment, she managed 99kg and 102kg but faltered on her final attempt. Yadav had previously bagged gold with a 186kg total at the National Championships.

Her participation comes amid the absence of acclaimed lifter Mirabai Chanu, who is recuperating post the Tokyo Olympics. Indian representation at the event also includes Bindyarani Devi in the 55kg category and Ditimoni Sonowal in the 64kg category, though no male lifters from India are competing.

(With inputs from agencies.)