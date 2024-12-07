Left Menu

Devajit Saikia Steps In as BCCI's Acting Secretary

Devajit Saikia, former first-class cricketer from Assam and current joint secretary of the BCCI, has been appointed as the acting secretary. This follows a vacancy left by Jay Shah's new role as ICC President. The appointment is a temporary measure by BCCI President Roger Binny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Devajit Saikia, a former first-class cricketer from Assam, has been appointed the acting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This move follows a recent reshuffling as Jay Shah transitions to his new position as ICC President.

Roger Binny, the BCCI President, utilized his constitutional powers to install Saikia temporarily until a permanent secretary is named. Saikia currently serves as the BCCI joint secretary and holds the position of Advocate General of Assam.

In an official letter to Saikia, Binny referenced a particular clause in the BCCI constitution that allows such delegation of duties until the official process for a permanent appointment is completed. Saikia is expected to serve in this acting capacity until September of the following year.

