Devajit Saikia Steps In as BCCI's Acting Secretary
Devajit Saikia, former first-class cricketer from Assam and current joint secretary of the BCCI, has been appointed as the acting secretary. This follows a vacancy left by Jay Shah's new role as ICC President. The appointment is a temporary measure by BCCI President Roger Binny.
- Country:
- India
Devajit Saikia, a former first-class cricketer from Assam, has been appointed the acting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This move follows a recent reshuffling as Jay Shah transitions to his new position as ICC President.
Roger Binny, the BCCI President, utilized his constitutional powers to install Saikia temporarily until a permanent secretary is named. Saikia currently serves as the BCCI joint secretary and holds the position of Advocate General of Assam.
In an official letter to Saikia, Binny referenced a particular clause in the BCCI constitution that allows such delegation of duties until the official process for a permanent appointment is completed. Saikia is expected to serve in this acting capacity until September of the following year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Political Fallout: ICC Arrest Warrants Shake Global Arena
Tension Mounts Over Champions Trophy Venue as PCB, ICC, and BCCI Navigate Diplomatic Standoff
Hemant Soren is CM of Jharkhand, will continue to remain so: AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
EU's Obligation to ICC Warrants Sparks Diplomatic Tension
ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel, Hamas leadership: what happens next?