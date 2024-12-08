Left Menu

Niemann Claims Dramatic Victory in Saudi International Golf

Chile's Joaquin Niemann emerged triumphant in the Saudi International, securing the title in a thrilling three-way playoff against Cameron Smith and Caleb Surratt. The victory marked Niemann's maiden win in the event and ensured his place atop the International Series Rankings, capping off a successful season.

Updated: 08-12-2024 00:06 IST
In an exciting conclusion at the Riyadh Golf Club, Joaquin Niemann of Chile secured his first Saudi International title. Facing intense competition from Australia's Cameron Smith and American Caleb Surratt, Niemann triumphed in a gripping three-way playoff under the sunny Saudi skies.

The trio entered the playoff tied at 21 under-par, but it was Niemann who emerged victorious. A stellar birdie on the second playoff hole allowed Niemann to clinch the title, surpassing the efforts of Smith and Surratt, who could not overcome the overnight leader's prowess.

Post-match, Niemann expressed joy over the win and optimism about future opportunities, including competing in majors and further events on the LIV circuit. The win also cemented his position in the International Series Rankings, closing the season on a high note.

