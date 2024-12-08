England Sets Improbable Target for New Zealand

England declared their second innings on an impressive 427 for six during the second test against New Zealand in Wellington, early on the third day.

This declaration sets a formidable target of 583 runs for the Black Caps, posing a daunting challenge over the remaining game days.

The historical context reveals that the highest successful fourth-innings chase occurred in 2003 when West Indies scored 418 to triumph over Australia at St John's.

(With inputs from agencies.)