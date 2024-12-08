Left Menu

England Sets Improbable Target for New Zealand

England declared their second innings at 427 for six in the second test against New Zealand, setting a massive target of 583 runs. This comes on the third day of the match, with the Black Caps facing a near impossible challenge. The highest ever fourth-innings chase remains West Indies' 418 in 2003.

Updated: 08-12-2024 04:04 IST
England declared their second innings on an impressive 427 for six during the second test against New Zealand in Wellington, early on the third day.

This declaration sets a formidable target of 583 runs for the Black Caps, posing a daunting challenge over the remaining game days.

The historical context reveals that the highest successful fourth-innings chase occurred in 2003 when West Indies scored 418 to triumph over Australia at St John's.

