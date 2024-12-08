England Sets Improbable Target for New Zealand
England declared their second innings at 427 for six in the second test against New Zealand, setting a massive target of 583 runs. This comes on the third day of the match, with the Black Caps facing a near impossible challenge. The highest ever fourth-innings chase remains West Indies' 418 in 2003.
England declared their second innings on an impressive 427 for six during the second test against New Zealand in Wellington, early on the third day.
This declaration sets a formidable target of 583 runs for the Black Caps, posing a daunting challenge over the remaining game days.
The historical context reveals that the highest successful fourth-innings chase occurred in 2003 when West Indies scored 418 to triumph over Australia at St John's.
