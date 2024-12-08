England Secures Series Victory with Dominant Win
England claimed a decisive victory over New Zealand by 323 runs in the second test in Wellington, securing a 2-0 lead in the series. Captain Ben Stokes was instrumental with his bowling performance, while Tom Blundell top-scored for New Zealand with 115 runs.
England delivered a commanding performance to defeat New Zealand by 323 runs on the third day of the second test in Wellington, effectively clinching the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.
England's captain Ben Stokes was pivotal to the victory, capturing three crucial wickets for just five runs.
New Zealand's top scorer, Tom Blundell, offered resistance with a noteworthy 115, yet it wasn't enough to stave off England's dominance in the match.
