Tennis Premier League Season 6: Thrilling Clashes Set for Semi-finals

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 6 has hit a critical juncture as the tournament nears its semi-finals. The finalists have been confirmed, with Yash Mumbai Eagles, Hyderabad Strikers, Rajasthan Rangers, and Gujarat Panthers all set to battle for the coveted title at the iconic Cricket Club of India in Mumbai this Sunday.

The competition's fifth day was a spectacle of edge-of-the-seat action. The Punjab Patriots clashed with the Hyderabad Strikers in an electrifying encounter that saw Harriet Dart maintain her dominance in the Women's Singles, securing a 16-9 victory over Elina Avanesyan. While Punjab fought back through Mukund Sasikumar in Men's Singles, it was eventually the team's 51-49 nail-biting victory against Hyderabad that stole the show. A tense game between Rajasthan Rangers and Bengaluru SG Pipers followed, featuring Gabriela Knutson's triumph in Women's Singles and the subsequent thrilling tie after both teams finished with 50 points each.

The Yash Mumbai Eagles vs. Bengal Wizards match was another thriller with Zeynep Sonmez sealing victory in Women's Singles. Yash's duo clinched a narrow win in Mixed Doubles, resulting in another tie. The day's closure saw Gujarat Panthers outmaneuver the Chennai Smashers, booking their semi-final spot with a 52-48 finish. With the points table finalized, the semi-finals are set to offer fierce competition, setting the stage for exhilarating duels as teams vie for tennis glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)