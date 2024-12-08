Australia Crushes India with Stellar Centuries by Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry in Women's ODI
Australia took a commanding 2-0 lead in the women's ODI series against India with a 122-run victory. Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry led the charge by hitting centuries, supported by strong performances from Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney. India fell short at 249 all out in 44.5 overs.
In a remarkable batting display, Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry hammered centuries to lead Australia to a 122-run victory over India in the second Women's ODI, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Voll, in just her second ODI, smashed an 87-ball 101, while the seasoned Perry added a blistering 105 from 75 balls.
Australia dominated India with a mammoth total of 371/8, bolstered by solid contributions from Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney. The Indian bowling attack struggled, with Saima Thakor's impressive 3/62 offering the lone bright spot for the visitors.
In response, India's batting lineup faltered, reaching 249 before being all out in 44.5 overs. Although Richa Ghosh emerged as the top-scorer with 54 runs, efforts by Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur went in vain. Annabel Sutherland spearheaded the Australian bowling with 4/38, sealing the hosts' victory. The series finale will take place on Wednesday at WACA.
