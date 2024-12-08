Australia Crushes India with Stellar Centuries by Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry in Women's ODI

In a remarkable batting display, Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry hammered centuries to lead Australia to a 122-run victory over India in the second Women's ODI, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Voll, in just her second ODI, smashed an 87-ball 101, while the seasoned Perry added a blistering 105 from 75 balls.

Australia dominated India with a mammoth total of 371/8, bolstered by solid contributions from Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney. The Indian bowling attack struggled, with Saima Thakor's impressive 3/62 offering the lone bright spot for the visitors.

In response, India's batting lineup faltered, reaching 249 before being all out in 44.5 overs. Although Richa Ghosh emerged as the top-scorer with 54 runs, efforts by Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur went in vain. Annabel Sutherland spearheaded the Australian bowling with 4/38, sealing the hosts' victory. The series finale will take place on Wednesday at WACA.

(With inputs from agencies.)