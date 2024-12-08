Left Menu

Australia Routs India with Commanding Dual Centuries in Series Clincher

Australia sealed a decisive 122-run victory over India in the second women's ODI, securing the series. Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry's centuries contributed to Australia's record-breaking 371/8 total. India's chase faltered, despite Richa Ghosh's effort, as Australian bowlers dominated. The final ODI is set for Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia secured a stunning 122-run win against India in the second women's ODI, thanks to commanding centuries by Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry. The victory ensured Australia clinched the series with a game to spare.

Choosing to bat first, Australia unleashed a relentless assault, setting a record ODI score of 371 for 8 against India. Voll and Perry's batting prowess was on full display, with significant contributions from Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney.

India's response fell short despite Richa Ghosh's valiant 54 runs. Australia's bowlers continued their dominance, limiting India to 249 all out. The series finale in Perth promises much anticipation this Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

