Sunil Chhetri: A Legacy of Passion and Triumph in Indian Football

Sunil Chhetri, a former stalwart of Indian football, has opened up about the emotional significance of his first goal for the Indian national team. Chhetri, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers India has ever produced, made his international debut and scored his inaugural goal against Pakistan in 2005 in Quetta.

According to Olympics.com, Chhetri was appointed as the Indian team captain for the 2012 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Challenge Cup Qualifiers. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chhetri shared how he reminisces about that first goal, especially now that he has retired from international competition.

The 40-year-old emphasized that representing the national team stands as the most significant achievement of his life. "I'll carry that feeling with me for the rest of my life," he mentioned, expressing a longing for his days on the field as he has since retired. Chhetri concluded his international career after playing against Kuwait in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on June 6.

Chhetri began his professional career in 2002 with Mohun Bagan and significantly contributed to India's victories in multiple tournaments, including the Nehru Cups of 2007, 2009, and 2012, alongside several SAFF Championships. Notably, Chhetri led India to its first AFC Asian Cup qualification in nearly three decades by winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup.

Throughout his illustrious career, Chhetri amassed numerous honors, including the Arjuna Award in 2011, the Padma Shri in 2019, and becoming the first footballer to receive the Khel Ratna Award in 2021. With 94 goals in 150 international matches, he ranks fourth on the all-time list of international goal scorers. His immense contributions have earned him a legendary status in Indian football history.

