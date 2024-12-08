Sunil Chhetri: A Football Icon's Journey from Delhi to Bengaluru

Sunil Chhetri, the former captain of the Indian football national team, has candidly shared his enduring passion for football, a sport he cherishes more than cricket despite spending his childhood engaged in the latter. Earlier this year, in 2024, Chhetri announced his retirement from international football, marking the end of an illustrious career with his final appearance against Kuwait in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium on June 6.

The 40-year-old athlete fondly regards Delhi as his childhood and Bengaluru as his home. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chhetri remarked, "I love football more. Cricket was something I enjoyed during my childhood and was good at for that level, but football always came first for me." He reminisced about his early years in Delhi, where he traveled via DTC and Blue Line and navigated life's challenges, never anticipating a professional career in football.

Chhetri's professional journey began in 2002 with Mohun Bagan and saw him lead India to victories in several prestigious tournaments, including the SAFF Championships and the AFC Challenge Cup. His contributions have earned him numerous honors, such as the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, and the Khel Ratna Award. With 94 goals in 150 international matches, Chhetri is fourth on the all-time international goal scorers' list, cementing his legendary status in Indian sports history.

