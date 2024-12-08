Sunil Chhetri: Scoring Goals, Not Political Points

Sunil Chhetri, the celebrated Indian footballer, recently made headlines not just for his record-breaking performance on the field but also for his stance off it. At 40, Chhetri became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Indian Super League, leading his team to a 4-2 victory against Kerala Blasters and surpassing Nigerian Bartholomew Ogbeche's previous record.

In a candid interview with ANI, Chhetri revealed his decision to turn down several offers to enter politics. Unlike former athletes such as Bhaichung Bhutia, who transitioned to political careers, Chhetri expressed no ambition in pursuing a political path. He highlighted his lack of knowledge in governance and stressed that entering politics requires understanding, experience, and a genuine desire to serve people.

Chhetri also commented on the critical role of politics in sports governance in a large nation. He stressed that high-profile players might not necessarily make effective administrators and advocated for experienced politicians to lead sporting bodies. Citing his friend Eugeneson Lyngdoh's experience in politics, Chhetri acknowledged the demands and challenges of a political career, ultimately affirming his decision to focus on football.

