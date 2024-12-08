Left Menu

Australia Dominate India in Historic Pink-Ball Test Win

Australia clinched a dominant 10-wicket victory over India in a Pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Despite resilient efforts from India's Nitish Kumar Reddy, the team's second innings crumbled against Australia's formidable bowling attack. This victory levels the series at 1-1 and emphasizes Australia's supremacy in day-night Tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:00 IST
Australia Dominate India in Historic Pink-Ball Test Win
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia maintained their grip on Pink-ball Tests with a resounding 10-wicket triumph over India in Adelaide on Sunday, taking less than three days to level the five-Test series at 1-1.

India began the day precariously at 128 for 5. Nitish Kumar Reddy's spirited 42 delayed an inevitable innings defeat under the lights at Adelaide before India succumbed for 175. Australia needed a mere 19 runs, which they secured in just 3.2 overs.

Skipper Pat Cummins led Australia's charge with a formidable 5 for 57, ably supported by Scott Boland's early strikes and Mitchell Starc's crucial dismissals. Cummins' short-pitched strategy kept India's batsmen at bay, showcasing his bowling prowess and ensuring that Mitchell Marsh and Nathan Lyon had little to do.

After their commanding 295-run victory in Perth, India's batting shortcomings were laid bare, managing barely 81 overs across both innings—less than a full day's play in Test cricket. Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli appeared out of form, while Jasprit Bumrah struggled for support from his fellow bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024