Australia Dominate India in Historic Pink-Ball Test Win

Australia maintained their grip on Pink-ball Tests with a resounding 10-wicket triumph over India in Adelaide on Sunday, taking less than three days to level the five-Test series at 1-1.

India began the day precariously at 128 for 5. Nitish Kumar Reddy's spirited 42 delayed an inevitable innings defeat under the lights at Adelaide before India succumbed for 175. Australia needed a mere 19 runs, which they secured in just 3.2 overs.

Skipper Pat Cummins led Australia's charge with a formidable 5 for 57, ably supported by Scott Boland's early strikes and Mitchell Starc's crucial dismissals. Cummins' short-pitched strategy kept India's batsmen at bay, showcasing his bowling prowess and ensuring that Mitchell Marsh and Nathan Lyon had little to do.

After their commanding 295-run victory in Perth, India's batting shortcomings were laid bare, managing barely 81 overs across both innings—less than a full day's play in Test cricket. Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli appeared out of form, while Jasprit Bumrah struggled for support from his fellow bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)