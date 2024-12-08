Left Menu

Pat Cummins Comments on Siraj-Head Incident, Praises Team's Resilience

Pat Cummins refrained from intervening in the Travis Head-Mohammed Siraj exchange, highlighting Head's maturity. Cummins praised Australia's conduct in the series and Head's impactful innings, aiding in a Test victory over India. He also updated on Josh Hazlewood's fitness ahead of the third Test.

Pat Cummins decided not to get involved in the heated exchange between Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj, stating that Head, as vice-captain, is capable of handling the situation.

Head's standout 140 led Australia to a significant victory over India, leveling the series. After a heated moment on the field with Siraj, where Head claimed he only praised Siraj's delivery, the tension was quickly resolved without further incident.

Cummins emphasized his satisfaction with the team's behavior throughout the series and praised Head's match-altering performance. Looking ahead, he confirmed Josh Hazlewood is on track for the next Test after recovering from injury.

