Dramatic Day Four: South Africa Versus Sri Lanka Test Thriller Unfolds

South Africa removed Sri Lanka’s openers and set them a challenging target of 348 runs to win the second test on day four. Despite aggressive play, Sri Lanka's Nissanka and Karunaratne fell early. South Africa's Bavuma shone again, although stopped short of making a hundred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:31 IST
On the fourth day at St George's Park, Sri Lanka faced a daunting task after South Africa aimed for a 348-run target, removing their openers early and leaving visitors 60-2 at tea.

Sri Lanka, having bowled out South Africa for 317, faced difficulties as both Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne's aggressive shots led to their dismissal, underscoring South Africa's strong bowling attack.

Despite Prabath Jayasuriya's impressive five-wicket performance, South Africa held a 347-run lead. The visitors now seek to chase a record total in Gqeberha to level the series.

