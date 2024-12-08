D Gukesh's Pivotal Victory at World Chess Championship

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh made a significant leap towards becoming the youngest-ever world champion by clinching the 11th game against China's Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship.

With this victory, Gukesh takes the lead for the first time in the match, bringing the score to 6-5 in favor of the 18-year-old. As no challenger has managed a win from a 5-5 tie after 10 games in modern chess, history seems to be on Gukesh's side.

Gukesh started the game with a Knight move, facing Liren's unexpected reverse Benoni opening. Despite Liren's catching up in the middle game, Gukesh's spectacular pawn sacrifice and strategic maneuvering enabled him to capitalize on Liren's blunder, paving the way for a victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)