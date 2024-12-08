Top Pairs Shine at Ashok Ruia Memorial Bridge Tournament

The pair of Asha Sharma and Pooja Batra, as well as Vasanti Shah and Gopika Tandon, emerged victorious in the preliminary rounds of the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament held on Sunday.

Sanctioned by the Bridge Federation of India and Maharashtra Bridge Association, this prestigious tournament has attracted top-tier players from across the nation and is organized by the Pune Region Bridge Association.

The competition, taking place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, promises intense matchups across various categories, including women's, mixed, and senior team events, as well as the much-anticipated match-point pairs event.

(With inputs from agencies.)