Left Menu

Top Pairs Shine at Ashok Ruia Memorial Bridge Tournament

Asha Sharma and Pooja Batra, along with Vasanti Shah and Gopika Tandon, lead the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament. Organized by the Pune Region Bridge Association, the event features top players and includes various categories such as women's pairs and mixed pairs competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:47 IST
Top Pairs Shine at Ashok Ruia Memorial Bridge Tournament
  • Country:
  • India

The pair of Asha Sharma and Pooja Batra, as well as Vasanti Shah and Gopika Tandon, emerged victorious in the preliminary rounds of the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament held on Sunday.

Sanctioned by the Bridge Federation of India and Maharashtra Bridge Association, this prestigious tournament has attracted top-tier players from across the nation and is organized by the Pune Region Bridge Association.

The competition, taking place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, promises intense matchups across various categories, including women's, mixed, and senior team events, as well as the much-anticipated match-point pairs event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024