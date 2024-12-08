Cricket Showdown: South Africa vs Sri Lanka's Thrilling Test Conclusion

The second test between South Africa and Sri Lanka is set for an electrifying finale in Gqeberha. With Sri Lanka needing 143 runs and South Africa requiring five wickets, both teams are eager to snatch victory and boost their World Test Championship standings.

Sri Lanka ended the fourth day at 205-5, persevering in their pursuit of a target of 348 after dismissing South Africa for 317. The unbeaten partnership of Dhananajaya de Silva and Kusal Mendes offers Sri Lanka hope to achieve a historic run chase and level the series.

South Africa, after triumphing by 233 runs in the first test, seeks a clean 2-0 series sweep with standout performances from Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj. Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya thrived with his spin, clinching a five-wicket haul to intensify the test drama.

