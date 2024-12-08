Left Menu

Cricket Showdown: South Africa vs Sri Lanka's Thrilling Test Conclusion

South Africa and Sri Lanka head into the final day of the second test with everything to play for. With South Africa needing five wickets and Sri Lanka chasing 143 runs, both teams are determined to secure a win and improve their standings in the World Test Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:13 IST
Cricket Showdown: South Africa vs Sri Lanka's Thrilling Test Conclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The second test between South Africa and Sri Lanka is set for an electrifying finale in Gqeberha. With Sri Lanka needing 143 runs and South Africa requiring five wickets, both teams are eager to snatch victory and boost their World Test Championship standings.

Sri Lanka ended the fourth day at 205-5, persevering in their pursuit of a target of 348 after dismissing South Africa for 317. The unbeaten partnership of Dhananajaya de Silva and Kusal Mendes offers Sri Lanka hope to achieve a historic run chase and level the series.

South Africa, after triumphing by 233 runs in the first test, seeks a clean 2-0 series sweep with standout performances from Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj. Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya thrived with his spin, clinching a five-wicket haul to intensify the test drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024