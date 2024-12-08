Patna Pirates Triumph as Devank Dalal Shines Against Jaipur Pink Panthers
Devank Dalal's exceptional performance propelled the Patna Pirates to a 38-28 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League 11. Despite an early setback, Patna Pirates staged a comeback aided by strategic plays and robust defense, securing dominance and enhancing their prospects for a semi-final spot.
In a thrilling encounter at the Badminton Hall of Balewadi Stadium, Patna Pirates emerged victorious over the Jaipur Pink Panthers, securing a 38-28 win in Match 99 of the Pro Kabaddi League 11. Devank Dalal, the current Green Sleeve holder, was instrumental in this victory, scoring an impressive 14 points to lead his team.
The beginning of the match saw defenders dominate as Ankush Rathee's swift tackles placed the Jaipur Pink Panthers ahead. Despite their initial advantage, a pivotal substitution of M Sudhakar for Arkam Shaikh turned the tide as he made immediate impacts for the Patna Pirates, stopping opponents Neeraj Narwal and Lucky Sharma.
At half-time, the Panthers held a six-point lead, courtesy of Raider Arjun Deshwal's cautious yet effective approach. However, the tables turned dramatically in the second half, with the Pirates maximizing their strategy, including an impeccable All-Out play that reversed fortunes in their favor, effectively leveraging their defense to close the match with a ten-point margin.
