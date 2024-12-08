Thrilling Victories and Resilient Teams: A Weekend Roundup in Sports

This weekend in sports proved unforgettable as Kentucky's Andrew Carr shone to eke out a 90-89 overtime victory against Gonzaga, securing a notable triumph given past defeats. The Wildcats, overcoming an 18-point hurdle, showcased resilience led by Carr, Jaxson Robinson, and Otega Oweh.

Lando Norris' victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix handed McLaren their first Formula One constructors' title since 1998, despite early race challenges as teammate Piastri collided with rivals. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc completed the podium, showcasing fierce competition.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak with star performances including Jordan Poole's career-high contributions. In other highlights, Johannes Veerman made a stunning comeback to claim the Nedbank Golf Challenge title, and Scott Frost's return as UCF coach stirred optimism for another victorious era.

