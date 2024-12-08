Mohun Bagan Super Giant Soars to Top: Triumphs Over NorthEast United
Mohun Bagan Super Giant claimed a decisive 2-0 victory against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Goals by Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco in the second half lifted the Mariners to the top of the table with 23 points.
In an exhilarating match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline against NorthEast United FC, further consolidating their position in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. The team's stellar performance was marked by second-half goals from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco.
The match began with a burst of intensity from the visitors, with Liston Colaco narrowly missing an early opportunity by hitting the post in the 10th minute. Despite the Highlanders' spirited efforts, Mariner's goalkeeper Vishal Kaith thwarted a powerful attempt by Nestor Albiach shortly after.
Throughout the second half, Mohun Bagan capitalized on key opportunities, with Singh's sublime strike in the 65th minute changing the game's momentum. Liston Colaco followed suit, securing the victory in the 71st minute. Despite late attempts by NorthEast United, Bagan sealed their sixth clean sheet of the season.
