Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Soars to Top: Triumphs Over NorthEast United

Mohun Bagan Super Giant claimed a decisive 2-0 victory against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Goals by Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco in the second half lifted the Mariners to the top of the table with 23 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:46 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Soars to Top: Triumphs Over NorthEast United
Manvir Singh celebrating goal with teammates (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline against NorthEast United FC, further consolidating their position in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. The team's stellar performance was marked by second-half goals from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco.

The match began with a burst of intensity from the visitors, with Liston Colaco narrowly missing an early opportunity by hitting the post in the 10th minute. Despite the Highlanders' spirited efforts, Mariner's goalkeeper Vishal Kaith thwarted a powerful attempt by Nestor Albiach shortly after.

Throughout the second half, Mohun Bagan capitalized on key opportunities, with Singh's sublime strike in the 65th minute changing the game's momentum. Liston Colaco followed suit, securing the victory in the 71st minute. Despite late attempts by NorthEast United, Bagan sealed their sixth clean sheet of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024