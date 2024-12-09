Left Menu

Flag Football Set to Make Olympic Debut: NFL Stars as Potential Medallists

Flag football is poised to become part of the 2028 Olympics, with NFL players potentially participating. IFAF president Pierre Trochet is optimistic about the sport's inclusion and the ongoing negotiations with NFL stakeholders. The format of flag football fosters gender equality and has witnessed significant growth globally.

09-12-2024
NFL players may soon have the opportunity to participate in flag football at the 2028 Olympics, according to the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) president Pierre Trochet. The decision is expected by the first half of 2025, and discussions with NFL stakeholders are progressing well, Trochet reported.

Flag football, a non-contact variant of American football, was officially added to the Olympics program last year. Known for its fast-paced format, it is gaining popularity worldwide. Key negotiations are underway to involve NFL stars like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the event. Past Olympic champions such as Michael Jordan serve as motivational figures for athletes aspiring for Olympic glory.

Trochet highlighted the sport's role in advancing gender equality, citing the introduction of college scholarships for women flag football players. The IFAF is also advocating for the sport's inclusion in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. The growth of flag football remains robust in various countries, reflecting its strategic integration into educational institutions.

