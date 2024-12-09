Record-Breaking Contract: Juan Soto Joins Mets
Juan Soto, a four-time MLB All-Star, has agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets. Soto had a stellar year with the Yankees, finishing third in MVP voting. His new deal with the Mets marks the largest contract in sports history.
Juan Soto, the sensational four-time Major League Baseball All-Star, has secured a monumental 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, sources informed ESPN on Sunday.
Soto, renowned for his impressive batting skills, enjoyed a remarkable 2024 season with the New York Yankees and set new personal records in various statistical categories, reaffirming his elite status.
In a historic move, Soto's agreement surpasses the previous record set by Shohei Ohtani's contract and highlights the Mets' ambitions for the upcoming seasons.
