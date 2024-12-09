Record-Breaking Contract: Juan Soto Joins Mets

Juan Soto, the sensational four-time Major League Baseball All-Star, has secured a monumental 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, sources informed ESPN on Sunday.

Soto, renowned for his impressive batting skills, enjoyed a remarkable 2024 season with the New York Yankees and set new personal records in various statistical categories, reaffirming his elite status.

In a historic move, Soto's agreement surpasses the previous record set by Shohei Ohtani's contract and highlights the Mets' ambitions for the upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)