Record-Breaking Contract: Juan Soto Joins Mets

Juan Soto, a four-time MLB All-Star, has agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets. Soto had a stellar year with the Yankees, finishing third in MVP voting. His new deal with the Mets marks the largest contract in sports history.

Updated: 09-12-2024 09:37 IST
Juan Soto, the sensational four-time Major League Baseball All-Star, has secured a monumental 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, sources informed ESPN on Sunday.

Soto, renowned for his impressive batting skills, enjoyed a remarkable 2024 season with the New York Yankees and set new personal records in various statistical categories, reaffirming his elite status.

In a historic move, Soto's agreement surpasses the previous record set by Shohei Ohtani's contract and highlights the Mets' ambitions for the upcoming seasons.

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

