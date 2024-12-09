Josh Hazlewood Faces 24-Hour Fitness Test for Third Test Return

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, currently recovering from a side strain, is testing his fitness with two full bowling spells at Adelaide Oval. The outcome of these tests over the next 24 hours will determine his participation in the upcoming third Test against India.

On what could have been the fourth day of the concluded pink-ball Test, which saw Australia triumph by 10 wickets, 33-year-old Hazlewood bowled across two sessions to simulate real match conditions. This was done to evaluate his readiness for the third Test scheduled in Brisbane this Saturday.

Hazlewood, who has a history of side injuries, described the current one as minor. He mentioned that had the Adelaide Test been the last of the summer, he would have considered playing. However, with teammate Scott Boland ready to step in, Hazlewood remains cautious about his potential return to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)