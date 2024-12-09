Left Menu

Josh Hazlewood Faces 24-Hour Fitness Test for Third Test Return

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, recovering from a side strain, bowled two full spells at the Adelaide Oval to assess his readiness for the third Test against India. His availability will depend on how he feels in the next 24 hours. Despite minor injuries, he may play if fully fit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:26 IST
Josh Hazlewood Faces 24-Hour Fitness Test for Third Test Return
Josh Hazlewood
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, currently recovering from a side strain, is testing his fitness with two full bowling spells at Adelaide Oval. The outcome of these tests over the next 24 hours will determine his participation in the upcoming third Test against India.

On what could have been the fourth day of the concluded pink-ball Test, which saw Australia triumph by 10 wickets, 33-year-old Hazlewood bowled across two sessions to simulate real match conditions. This was done to evaluate his readiness for the third Test scheduled in Brisbane this Saturday.

Hazlewood, who has a history of side injuries, described the current one as minor. He mentioned that had the Adelaide Test been the last of the summer, he would have considered playing. However, with teammate Scott Boland ready to step in, Hazlewood remains cautious about his potential return to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024