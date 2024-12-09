Left Menu

Hazlewood Aims for Gabba Comeback in Pivotal Test Clash

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is hopeful of returning for the third Test against India at Brisbane's Gabba after recovering from a side strain. Hazlewood, who missed the Adelaide win, aims to enhance Australia's prospects of reaching the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Updated: 09-12-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:58 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is poised for a potential return in the crucial third Test against India at the Gabba, following a period of recovery from a side strain. He missed Australia's significant victory in Adelaide, which leveled the series 1-1 and boosted their hopes for the ICC World Test Championship Final.

With a notable four-wicket performance in the first Test, Hazlewood underwent intensive training in Adelaide, aiming for a comeback at the iconic Brisbane venue. He expressed optimism, saying the next 24 hours will dictate his readiness, emphasizing the importance of recovery following rigorous spell sessions.

Selection decisions loom, as Hazlewood's return could sideline Scott Boland, despite his strong performance. As Australia travels to Brisbane, they seek to improve their recent Gabba record, reassessing their approach to red-ball cricket against India, following challenges with the pink-ball format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

