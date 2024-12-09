Left Menu

India's Deaf Athletes Shine with 55 Medals at Asia Pacific Games

Indian deaf athletes made headlines by winning 55 medals at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur, showing remarkable improvement from the 2015 games. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has promised equal treatment and facilities for them, echoing support similar to para and Olympic athletes.

India's Deaf Athletes Shine with 55 Medals at Asia Pacific Games
In a significant achievement, Indian deaf athletes claimed 55 medals at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games held in Kuala Lumpur, signaling a major upswing from their 2015 performance in Taoyuan.

The Indian contingent, consisting of 68 athletes, managed to clinch eight gold, 18 silver, and 29 bronze, placing them fifth overall in the tournament that featured 21 teams.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during a felicitation ceremony at his residence, praised the athletes for their 'grand performance' and assured them of receiving equal treatment and facilities as other athletes.

