Indian Driver Kush Maini Clinches Historic F2 Constructors' Championship

Kush Maini secures a historic victory, becoming the first Indian to win an FIA Constructors' World Championship with Invicta Racing. Despite challenges, he played a crucial role with consistent podium finishes, including a race win in Hungary, leading to a triumphant season finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:22 IST
Kush Maini

Kush Maini has etched his name in racing history as he became the first Indian to win an FIA Constructors' World Championship. Competing in the F2 Constructors' race, Maini's remarkable performance secured victory for Invicta Racing on Sunday.

This achievement crowns an outstanding year for the Indian driver. Earlier in the season, Maini also made headlines as the first Indian to achieve a pole position in F2. Contributing significantly to his team's success, he delivered five podium finishes, including a notable win in Hungary.

Maini's consistent performance played a pivotal role in Invicta Racing's campaign, which concluded with a substantial 34.5-point victory margin over Campos Racing. However, the season finale wasn't without challenges, with a stalled pit stop and damage to his car affecting the final race results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

