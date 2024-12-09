Left Menu

Ben Sawyer's Journey with White Ferns Extended Amidst Historic Wins

Ben Sawyer, the coach of New Zealand's women's cricket team, has signed a two-year contract extension after leading his team to their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup win. Sawyer will now prepare the team for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and the T20 World Cup defense in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:39 IST
Ben Sawyer (Photo: X/@WHITE_FERNS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand women's cricket coach Ben Sawyer has extended his contract by two years until December 2026. Sawyer, whose leadership was crucial in the White Ferns' historic ICC Women's T20 World Cup victory last October in the UAE, is now set to guide the team through future campaigns, including the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and T20 World Cup title defense in England.

ODI captain Sophie Devine expressed her excitement about Sawyer's continued involvement. 'I'm stoked Ben's re-signed with us,' Devine stated, emphasizing the positive impact his work has had on the team and women's cricket in New Zealand. She believes the contract extension will provide crucial consistency for the team's future.

Sawyer's immediate focus is on the approaching three-match ICC Women's Championship ODI series against Australia. With the White Ferns currently sixth in the standings, a strong performance will be essential for automatic qualification for next year's 50-over World Cup. Only the top six teams secure direct entry, while others face a qualifier tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

