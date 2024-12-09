Left Menu

NorthEast United FC Vows to Bounce Back After Consecutive Defeats

NEUFC assistant coach Naushad Moosa encourages players to learn from recent mistakes after consecutive losses in the Indian Super League. Despite challenges, including player absences, Moosa remains optimistic about the team's ability to turn their fortunes around and emphasizes the importance of focus and collective effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:56 IST
NorthEast United FC Vows to Bounce Back After Consecutive Defeats
Naushad Moosa (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following two consecutive defeats in the Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC's assistant coach Naushad Moosa has called on his players to learn from their recent errors. The Highlanders faced a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, marking their second successive loss.

The match, held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, saw both teams eagerly seeking to break the deadlock in the first half. However, it was Manvir Singh who netted the opening goal in the 65th minute, followed by Liston Colaco's impressive finish, securing a win for Mohun Bagan SG.

Despite acknowledging the quality of the opponents' goals, Moosa believes that the absence of key players, including captain Michel Zabaco due to injury, impacted their side's performance. Nonetheless, he praised the efforts of replacements like Macarton Louis Nickson, expressing optimism that NEUFC can recover after the break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024