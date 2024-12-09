NorthEast United FC Vows to Bounce Back After Consecutive Defeats

Following two consecutive defeats in the Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC's assistant coach Naushad Moosa has called on his players to learn from their recent errors. The Highlanders faced a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, marking their second successive loss.

The match, held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, saw both teams eagerly seeking to break the deadlock in the first half. However, it was Manvir Singh who netted the opening goal in the 65th minute, followed by Liston Colaco's impressive finish, securing a win for Mohun Bagan SG.

Despite acknowledging the quality of the opponents' goals, Moosa believes that the absence of key players, including captain Michel Zabaco due to injury, impacted their side's performance. Nonetheless, he praised the efforts of replacements like Macarton Louis Nickson, expressing optimism that NEUFC can recover after the break.

